Two Dead in Quebec City After Sword Attack by Man in Medieval Suit

A 24-year-old man dressed in a medieval suit and brandishing a sword was arrested late Saturday—on Halloween—after a stabbing attack in Quebec City left two people dead and five injured.

The suspect, Carl Girouard from Sainte-Thérèse, a town about 20 kilometres northwest of Montreal, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder on Sunday afternoon after appearing in virtual court, CBC News reported.

The suspect was armed with a katana or samurai sword at the time of the attack and targeted his victims at random, said Quebec City Police Chief Robert Pigeon at a Sunday morning press conference.

“Nothing indicates to us that the suspect would have acted for motivations other than personal,” Pigeon said, adding there are no connections to terrorism or religious extremism at this time.

Police confirmed the two victims killed were 56-year-old François Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont, both Quebec City residents. All of the victims have been living in Quebec City and two are French nationals.

Pigeon said he doesn’t foresee anymore deaths, even though some victims have sustained serious lacerations.

“We can conclude it was premeditated,” Pigeon said. “Someone who dresses up in a suit and a sword and targets victims.”

Over five years ago, the suspect allegedly was “in a medical context” when he said he had intentions to commit a crime like the one last night, Pigeon said. The suspect didn’t have a criminal record.

Police were first called to the scene at 10:30 p.m. local time after the suspect parked a car at the city’s iconic Château Frontenac hotel. According to Quebec’s Le Soleil newspaper, three women found a victim near the hotel, lying on the ground. Police later found a running car nearby with a sword holster and gasoline cans inside, Le Soleil reported.

Moving on foot, the suspect then started walking through the winding roads of the historic districts and allegedly attacked more victims. Le Soleil reported that witnesses saw the disguised man running, sword in hand.

Pigeon did not specify how many police officers were deployed, but officers arrived in patrol cars and with two tactical units and canine squads, the Globe and Mail reported. They discovered victims in at least four places, including on des Remparts Street, near the Château Frontenac hotel, and on du Trésor Street, according to CBC News.

Residents were ordered to remain indoors.

Officers arrested a suspect shortly before 1 a.m. after a 2.5-hour search, police say. CBC reported that they made the arrest at the city’s waterfront, about a kilometre from the old port.

According to Le Soleil, the suspect was found lying on the ground, barefoot, and hypothermic, and didn’t resist arrest. He was first taken to hospital for an assessment. Police didn’t offer further information about his condition.

Pigeon said 25 sites are currently under investigation, including the suspect’s home and spots along the suspect’s route that were stained with blood, and asked people to avoid the area while they investigate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted early Sunday to offer condolences for the victims and their families.

“My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City,” Trudeau said. “I’m also wishing a full recovery to the injured.”

