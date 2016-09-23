Two Forces of Nature, Cakes Da Killa and Peaches, Link Up on “Up Out My Face”

New Jersey rapper Cakes Da Killa and vaginoplasty enthusiast​ Peaches have linked up for a ferocious bitch of a new track called “Up Out My Face”, which, as you can guess, is all about making sure your goddamn personal space is clear. With a beat designed to shake the sweat off a club ceiling and bars so ferocious they deserve their own National Geographic special, the Jeremiah Meece produced track comes hot off the heels of the breathless “Talkin Greezy​” released earlier this month. Both tracks are taken fromCakes’ debut album Hedonism, out October 21.

Until then, don some oven gloves and get stuck in: