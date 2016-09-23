Two Forces of Nature, Cakes Da Killa and Peaches, Link Up on “Up Out My Face”

New Jersey rapper Cakes Da Killa and vaginoplasty enthusiast Peaches have linked up for a ferocious bitch of a new track called “Up Out My Face”, which, as you can guess, is all about making sure your goddamn personal space is clear. With a beat designed to shake the sweat off a club ceiling and bars so ferocious they deserve their own National Geographic special, the Jeremiah Meece produced track comes hot off the heels of the breathless “Talkin Greezy” released earlier this month. Both tracks are taken fromCakes’ debut album Hedonism, out October 21.
Until then, don some oven gloves and get stuck in: