PREMIERE: Stream Two Gallants’ “We Are Undone,” the Title Track from Their New Record

San Francisco’s Two Gallants made waves in the mid-aughts under the flag of Omaha-based Saddle Creek records, becoming the soundtrack of Midwest kids (like yours truly) who did their best to not get picked up speeding while driving and listening to music. In 2007, the group took a five year hiatus before returning with their fourth record, The Bloom and the Blight, on ATO Records. Now, the duo is back with their fifth record, We Are Undone, which drops on February 3 on ATO. Below, you can stream the first single and title track of the record. You can also peep the group’s lyric video and tour dates.
And here’s the lyric video:
Catch them on tour:
February 5 – Oakland, CA – Leo’s Music Club
February 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
February 7 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
February 1 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
February 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade
February 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Workman’s Club
February 20 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
February 21 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo
February 23 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
February 24 – Bristol, UK – Thekla
February 25 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
February 27 – Köln, Germany – Stollwerck
February 28 – Schorndorf, Germany – Club Manufaktur
March 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom
March 2 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique – Orangerie
March 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Noord
March 5 – Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
March 6 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
March 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Rote Fabrik (Clubraum)
March 8 – Munich, Germany – Theaterfabrik
March 9 – Vienna, Austria – WUK
March 11 – Berlin, Germany – SO36
March 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich
March 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset