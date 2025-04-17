Two-Game… Thursday: The Indies Get Musical and Full of Futuristic Horror

So, I missed the last Two-Game Tuesday, and then I missed this week. You gotta shoot me some bail here, I’m still getting used to working from home. I’ve lost all concept of days of the week. As I’m typing this, I just remembered that I need to take out the trash. Anyway, Dwayne shot me an indie music game that really excites me, and I’ve got one that I found on my own. Let’s get into it.

The indie music game i can’t wait to show my daughter

Tempopo is the game that Dwayne sent me, and the moment I fired up the trailer, all I could think about was my daughter. A game featuring a young Black girl solving puzzles through music? Sign both of us up. Tempopo starts with Hana’s flowers being scattered around the world. She has to depend on the Tempopo to help her get them back. According to the Steam description: “Chaotic and uncoordinated by nature, the Tempopo rely on Hana’s conducting skills to keep on the right track and solve each island’s puzzle.”

Hana is a conductor. Even cooler. The game reminds me a lot of a puzzle game Nintendo dropped on the 3DS called Pushmo. It was one of my favorite games on the system, and I thought for sure it would catch on the way Pikmin did, but unfortunately, it didn’t. I’m still holding out hope, though. For now, I’ll be more than happy to sit down with baby girl and get some conducting in. Tempopo released today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

Stealth boomer shooter with disco-punk elements? yes, please

I’m going to start by letting the Steam description on this one speak for itself:

“Disco-punk space horror where you can be a sneaky chap or a mutant action hero as you try to survive on a space station swallowed by a black hole. A mind-bending ride with weird creatures, immersive features, time jumps, and ’70s mustaches!”

I don’t even know where to begin, but that is about as me as it gets. It feels like DOOM 3 but goofier. As if Sam Raimi got ahold of it. I don’t need to see too much else to know I’m all in on it, but knowing that we have an indie boomer shooter coming that makes stealth an option is intriguing to me. So, I’ll be on this as soon as I have the opportunity. RetroSpace has no release date announced at this time.