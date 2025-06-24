Two-Game Tuesday: ‘Morbid Metal’ and ‘Elevator Music’

I told you I was doubling up. Today, I’m taking a look at Morbid Metal and Elevator Music. Also, what are the odds that there would be two elevator-related games being written about today? I’m excited about both of these games because they’re so different, but incredible in their own way. So, let’s get into it.

‘morbid metal’

Play video

A game that radiates speed and aggression. Morbid Metal brought me back to my days of playing Bayonetta or Devil May Cry. This game features multiple characters that you can shapeshift into on the fly, which creates some pretty awesome-looking combos. The game looks incredible, and mostly feels the same, too. If I have one gripe, it’s that the attacks don’t feel weighty. It feels and sounds like I’m just hitting a knife on a metal plate.

Beyond that, I’m excited to see how the roguelike elements work with the story in making me replay it. I enjoyed my time with the demo, but didn’t really get a feel for the story the way I would have liked. I’m sure that will come later, though, as this did seem to be mainly gameplay-focused. Morbid Metal comes out August 20th, 2025. You can wishlist it on Steam now.

‘Elevator music’

our nextfest demo is out for Elevator Music :3 pls take a look! (short clip from the trailer)#indiedev #indiegame #nextfest #gamedev — Owen (@knightsundere.bsky.social) 2025-06-10T19:23:20.016Z

I’ve said that I wanted to make a conscious effort to highlight more point-and-click games. Well, here we are. Let’s keep that going. Elevator Music is a very unique concept. You play as an elevator operator at a hotel, and you are responsible for moving people around the building. Along the way, you’ll be privy to conversations that you likely would never be involved in outside of your box. Some of these conversations are silly in nature, but some of them are far more serious and wide-ranging than what you would expect.

You can control the speed of the elevator and the floor it’s on. You also have a notepad that keeps track of certain events and story beats. The main story here is that you got hired the week a major diplomatic event is occurring in the hotel. Throughout the game, different people will get into the elevator. It’s up to you to get them where they need to go. Or not. Also, Vincent, the man who hired you, looks a lot like Vincent Price. I couldn’t shake that one. Anyway, I’m looking forward to seeing more of Elevator Music whenever it comes out.