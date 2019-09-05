Two Kids Hiding in a Dumpster Got Scooped up by a Garbage Truck

Two young boys got trapped in a garbage truck yesterday when the dumpster they were hiding in was scooped up during the morning rounds.

The boys, aged 11 and 14, climbed into the skip bin to allegedly hide from security at a shopping centre in the north-western Melbourne suburb of Broadmeadows at around 4 a.m. It’s not clear exactly why the pair was hiding, or whether they’d been doing anything illegal to warrant them lying low in a container full of trash at 4 in the morning — but shortly thereafter, the garbage truck picked up the dumpster and unloaded its contents, including the two boys, into the back of the vehicle before driving off.

A statement from Victoria Police said the truck then continued its route and drove to the next collection point — which happened to be Broadmeadows Police Station. The driver reportedly heard the boys pleading from the back of the truck to be let out.

“The driver sought the assistance from Broadmeadows Police to remove the pair who were known to police,” the statement reads. They sustained minor injuries during the ordeal and were assessed by paramedics at the scene, but no police action was taken. The statement described the outcome as “a lucky escape.”

This is a truly ludicrous series of events, yes, but it also serves as a timely reminder that you should avoid getting in bins, if you can help it. For further proof, please see the video below of a child in Zurich who climbed into a trash can thinking it would be good for a laugh, while not realising that some of the city’s bins empty their contents into an underground storage space when the lid closes. The video is aptly titled “Kid Falls Through Trash Can.” You’ve been warned, people.

