Two Meteor Showers Will Set October’s Sky on Fire

Every once in a while, the universe likes to throw rocks at us for fun in the form of meteor showers. This month, two of those cosmic volleys arrive: the Draconids and the Orionids. October’s sky will shimmer with fragments of ancient comets burning themselves out before they ever reach the ground.

The Draconids: October 6 – 10

The Draconids take their name from the constellation Draco, where the meteors appear to spill from the dragon’s head. They peak around 19:00 UTC on October 8, mostly visible to those in the Northern Hemisphere. The shower often stays subtle, a few flickers here and there beneath the moon’s glare, but history shows it can erupt without warning—hundreds of streaks carving through the sky at once.

You’ll need darkness and patience. Get as far from artificial light as possible, wait about 30 minutes for your vision to adjust, and avoid staring at the moon. NASA warns that even minor light pollution can erase the dimmest trails, but persistence might still reward you with a few bright streaks.

The Orionids: October 21

Two weeks later, the Orionids take over. Their source is quite legendary, as it’s leftover dust from Halley’s Comet, which last swung past Earth in 1986 and won’t return until 2061. Each October, our planet slices through its trail, burning the fragments into streaks of light.

The Orionids run from late September to late November, but the show peaks before dawn on October 21 with up to 20 meteors per hour. A moonless sky that night should make them vivid, sometimes bright enough to leave glowing trails that linger for seconds.

“The Orionids are one of the most beautiful showers of the year,” NASA said in a statement, calling them fast and often colorful.

Both hemispheres get a view, though the angles differ depending on where you are. Northern watchers should face east-southeast near the Orion constellation; southern viewers can look northeast. Either way, find darkness, settle in, and let your eyes adjust.

Every meteor shower is a collision between what once was and what keeps moving. Comet dust meets atmosphere, light meets air, and for a heartbeat, the universe gives us a beautiful show.