Two Murderers Escape New York Prison, Leave ‘Have a Nice Day’ Note for Authorities

A massive manhunt is underway in upstate New York one day after two convicted murderers managed to escape from a maximum security prison by cutting through a steel wall and pipe.

Richard Matt, 48, and David Sweat, 34, broke out of the Clinton Correctional Facility sometime before a 5:45am bed check on Saturday, according to police. Both men were convicted of murder and were serving life sentences.

Videos by VICE

At a press conference on Saturday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the escape “elaborate,” and asked the public for help tracking down the two men.

“These are dangerous people and they are nothing to be trifled with,” Cuomo told reporters.

The governor’s office posted pictures from the scene where the two men are believed to have escaped from their adjoining cells, with a large rectangular hole visible in the wall near one of their cots. Another picture showed a taunting note apparently left behind by the prisoners that read “Have a Nice Day!”

Related: Rikers Island Inmates Tear Into Locked Room to Save Prison Officer from Rape

Anthony Annuci, the acting state corrections commissioner, said the convicts managed to cut their way through a steel wall and find a path out of the prison through multiple pipes, eventually making their way to freedom via a nearby manhole cover.

Annuci said investigators believe the inmates had power tools, possibly stolen from outside from outside contractors since an inventory found no tools missing from the prison. Cuomo said the men left items in their beds to make it appear as though they were asleep in hooded sweatshirts.

Related: Texas Prison Left Uninhabitable After Immigrant Detainees Riot Over Poor Conditions

It was the first escape from the maximum-security area of the prison since the facility was built in 1865. The prison is only about 30 miles from the Canadian border, and Ontario Provincial Police are patrolling on “heightened vigilance” out of concerns that the escapees could attempt to cross into Canada, according to CTV.

In addition to roadblocks being set up in the area, bloodhounds and helicopters were being used to bring the men back into custody, according to the Associated Press.

Sweat was convicted for the 2002 killing of a sheriff’s deputy and is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Matt is serving a sentence of 25 years to life for the killing and dismemberment of his boss in 1997.

Officials have urged the public to call 911 for help if the men are spotted, and warned not to engage with them.

Follow Gillian Mohney on Twitter: @gillianmohney

The Associated Press contributed to this report.