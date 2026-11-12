Two New ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Games Reportedly Leak, Including One Fans Have Wanted for Years

While Assassin’s Creed fans might be anticipating further updates on the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Hexe, recent online leaks could point toward two new games. One game could take players to a time and place they have long been hoping Assassin’s Creed would go, while the other could fit right into a player’s pocket.

What could be coming next for Assassin’s Creed?

According to @xj0nathan on X, a YouTuber and streamer who posts about Assassin’s Creed and Resident Evil, he recently unearthed the codenames for two future Assassin’s Creed titles: “Mars” and “Pocket.”

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Ca aurait pris le temps mais ça y est, il est temps de vous dévoiler un nouvel Assassin's Creed normalement en développement chez Ubisoft : CODENAME MARS !



Je vous en dis + dans ma dernière vidéo : https://t.co/lyVUcgPP7I



Au fait, vous préférez la miniature de jour ou de nuit ? https://t.co/EoucstZSAO pic.twitter.com/pj5jDxIL64 — j0nathan (@xj0nathan) November 6, 2026

Evidently, “Mars” could be set in Ancient Rome, which would be the first time Assassin’s Creed has visited this particular time period, although Rome and its environs have been featured in the franchise before. In Assassin’s Creed II and its direct sequel, Brotherhood, players can visit Renaissance Rome, including the Vatican itself. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gets a little closer to ancient Rome, with Eivor exploring the ruins of Roman cities in 9th-century Britannia.

And as the reported name suggests, “Pocket” would be a game geared toward mobile devices, which seems like it would offer a different play style than typical Assassin’s Creed games. Per xj0nathan, it would offer gameplay centered on individual challenges, like skill-based trials featured in Valhalla. They also shared hints about the potential art style, saying it could be less realistic-looking than previous franchise entries.

Where ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Could Finally Be Heading Next, According to a New Leak

Remember, Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed this yet, so Assassin’s Creed fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. On the bright side, plenty is ironclad official. For one thing, fans can expect Hexe updates next year, with Ubisoft affirming the game is making “steady progress”. Although information like a release window is still in the future, Assassin’s Creed players can at least be fairly certain it’s on the way.

But that’s not all. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla just received an update that includes New Game+ content. The developer calls it “The Most Requested Update,” and the patch includes bug fixes and updates to inventory, weapon balance, and more. And, of course, it also offers a New Game+ playthrough, where gamers can carry over progress on weapons, runes, and codex entries. There’s also a reference to Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, with Eivor able to wear an outfit inspired by Naoe.

So, whether “Mars” and “Pocket” prove to be accurate predictions, it’s clear Assassin’s Creed fans should be excited about what is to come.