Two Nintendo Directs Announced for September 8 and 9 – Including Zelda 40th Anniversary

Nintendo has announced two Nintendo Direct presentations for this week, including a special showcase celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. Here is when both events will take place and how long they will be.
The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Direct Announced
Nintendo will host a special The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct on Tuesday, September 8, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. The presentation will be approximately 30 minutes long and focus on the iconic Nintendo franchise.
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At the time of writing, Nintendo has not revealed exactly what will be shown during the event. However, the company is expected to celebrate the history of The Legend of Zelda, which officially turned 40 in February 2026.
Naturally, fans are already hoping the presentation could feature new game announcements. Rumors of a potential Zelda Ocarina of Time remake release date and gameplay demo at the event have been circulating over the past two weeks, but nothing is confirmed. We are also likely to see the leaked Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 console and Pro Controller.
The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct Start Times
For your convenience, here is when the Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Direct starts in every major region:
|Region
|Date
|Local Time
|North America (West Coast)
|September 8
|7:00 AM PT
|North America (East Coast)
|September 8
|10:00 AM ET
|Brazil
|September 8
|11:00 AM BRT
|United Kingdom
|September 8
|3:00 PM BST
|Central Europe
|September 8
|4:00 PM CEST
|India
|September 8
|7:30 PM IST
|China
|September 8
|10:00 PM CST
|Japan
|September 8
|11:00 PM JST
|Australia East Coast
|September 9
|12:00 AM AEST
|New Zealand
|September 9
|2:00 AM NZ
September Nintendo Direct Announced
A second Nintendo Direct will then air on Wednesday, September 9, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Unlike the Zelda presentation, this will be a general showcase featuring upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games.
The September Nintendo Direct will run for approximately 45 minutes, making it the longer of the two presentations. Nintendo has not yet revealed which games will appear during the event.
For your convenience, here is the complete schedule for both Nintendo Directs:
|Presentation
|Date
|Time
|Length
|The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct
|September 8, 2026
|7 AM PT / 10 AM ET
|Approx. 30 minutes
|September Nintendo Direct
|September 9, 2026
|7 AM PT / 10 AM ET
|Approx. 45 minutes
With two presentations airing on consecutive days, Nintendo fans have plenty to look forward to this week. We will update this article as soon as more information about either showcase is announced.