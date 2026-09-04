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Two Nintendo Directs Announced for September 8 and 9 – Including Zelda 40th Anniversary

Nintendo has announced two Nintendo Directs for September 8 and 9, including a special Zelda 40th anniversary presentation.

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Nintendo has announced two Nintendo Direct presentations for this week, including a special showcase celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. Here is when both events will take place and how long they will be.

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Direct Announced

September Nintendo Directs Zelda 40th
Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo will host a special The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct on Tuesday, September 8, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. The presentation will be approximately 30 minutes long and focus on the iconic Nintendo franchise.

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At the time of writing, Nintendo has not revealed exactly what will be shown during the event. However, the company is expected to celebrate the history of The Legend of Zelda, which officially turned 40 in February 2026.

Naturally, fans are already hoping the presentation could feature new game announcements. Rumors of a potential Zelda Ocarina of Time remake release date and gameplay demo at the event have been circulating over the past two weeks, but nothing is confirmed. We are also likely to see the leaked Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 console and Pro Controller.

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct Start Times

For your convenience, here is when the Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Direct starts in every major region:

RegionDateLocal Time
North America (West Coast)September 87:00 AM PT
North America (East Coast)September 810:00 AM ET
BrazilSeptember 811:00 AM BRT
United KingdomSeptember 83:00 PM BST
Central EuropeSeptember 84:00 PM CEST
IndiaSeptember 87:30 PM IST
ChinaSeptember 810:00 PM CST
JapanSeptember 811:00 PM JST
Australia East CoastSeptember 912:00 AM AEST
New ZealandSeptember 92:00 AM NZ

September Nintendo Direct Announced

September Nintendo Direct 2026
Screenshot: Nintendo

A second Nintendo Direct will then air on Wednesday, September 9, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Unlike the Zelda presentation, this will be a general showcase featuring upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games.

The September Nintendo Direct will run for approximately 45 minutes, making it the longer of the two presentations. Nintendo has not yet revealed which games will appear during the event.

For your convenience, here is the complete schedule for both Nintendo Directs:

PresentationDateTimeLength
The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary DirectSeptember 8, 20267 AM PT / 10 AM ETApprox. 30 minutes
September Nintendo DirectSeptember 9, 20267 AM PT / 10 AM ETApprox. 45 minutes

With two presentations airing on consecutive days, Nintendo fans have plenty to look forward to this week. We will update this article as soon as more information about either showcase is announced.

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