Two NoDAPL Protesters Suspended from the Vikings Rafters With a Banner, One In a Favre Jersey

#NoDAPL protesters hung a sign from the rafters of US Bank Stadium during the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Game. pic.twitter.com/Ad4vJh90uO

— Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) January 1, 2017

Two people protesting the Dakotah Access Pipeline (DAPL) went to the Vikings home game against the Bears today to hang a banner, and pulled off some high altitude stunts. One of them also happened to be wearing a Brett Favre jersey.

The banner urges US Bank to divest in the controversial pipeline, which gained notoriety last year for its route through indigenous lands, sparking one of the largest gatherings of native American tribes in history. Even though the pipeline is set to be rerouted, protestors say that the mission to stop the pipeline entirely is unfinished.

Was just emailed this press release about the protest at US Bank Stadium. pic.twitter.com/kQ4lxA1hOl

— Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) January 1, 2017

#NoDAPL protester at Vikings game has best seat in house pic.twitter.com/Pw3XWPEwlt

— Don McCoy (@Joike1917) January 1, 2017

The two protesters seem to be suspended from rock climbing equipment from the rafters, as police cleared out the sections below them, in case of an accident.

Two protesters hang a banner at the Vikings game today. Seats had to be cleared below the #NoDAPL banner pic.twitter.com/jlx5QolgeJ

— KX News – Bismarck (@KXMB) January 1, 2017

Police also seem to be having a bit of a chat with them about coming down:

The Mpls PD are going to have a talk with the #NoDAPL protestors at US Bank Stadium. pic.twitter.com/H9wzj8kyth

— Mary Mickelson (@mary_mickelson) January 1, 2017

#NoDAPL. I’m at the Vikings game and this dude is protesting the pipline.. by hanging a banner from the rafters…#NODAPL pic.twitter.com/SlcJ3FwD58

— Torry Will (@Trywill007) January 1, 2017

Also, as people are noting: they have some of the best seats in the house. Seems like a win-win. Until they have to post bail.

UPDATE:

According to the Associated Press, the two protesters—a man and a woman—were arrested for trespassing right after the end of the game. Police are investigating the incident for further charges.