Two of 2015’s Most Intriguing Labels Go to War in This NON vs NAAFI Mix

We don’t know know the origins of the feud between Mexico City label NAAFI and the collective of artists from Africa and the diaspora known as NON—but we do know things have come to a real breaking point as of late. This morning, the conflict between the two experimental club stalwarts has taken a new manifestation, following its initial announcement to the public through limited-edition NON VS NAAFI jerseys and sweatshirts.

“NON VS NAAFI,” a 46-minute mix of released and unreleased music from both labels was just uploaded to NON’s SoundCloud, featuring tracks from the likes of ANGEL-HO, Lao, Rabit, Chino Amobi, Nkisi, Zutzut, Lechuga Zafiro, and more. It came with the message “THE FIGHT CONTINUES…” as well as the following note:



“I do not know how many millions of people are listening to me tonight, at home and at the front. I want to speak to all of you from the depths of my heart to the depths of yours. I believe that the entire population of NON has a passionate interest in what I have to say tonight. I will therefore speak with holy seriousness and openness, as the hour demands. The people of NON, raised, educated and disciplined by The pedagogy of oppression, can bear the whole truth. It knows the gravity of the situation, and its leadership can therefore demand the necessary hard measures, yes even the hardest measures. Citizens of NON are armed against confusion and uncertainty. The blows and misfortunes of the battle vs. NAAFI only give us additional strength, firm resolve, and a spiritual and fighting will to overcome all difficulties and obstacles with revolutionary élan.“



Stream the mix below, and see the tracklist after the jump. If you live in New York, you can buy your tickets to see NON Records at MoCADA on January 9 here.

Tracklist:

MORO – ARREPIENTANSE (NON)

LAO – CARACOL HA (NAAFI)

ANGEL HO – REMOVALS (NON)

OMAAR – IMAGINARY FRIENDS (NAAFI)

FARAI – THE SINNER (NON)

LECHUGA ZAFIRO – 130 VOLT SPATINA (NAAFI)

LECHUGA ZAFIRO – 130 MCK2 X (NAAFI)

RABIT – TENHI3 (NON)

LECHUGA ZAFIRO – ORQUIDEA T-1000 (NAAFI)

ANGEL-HO, RABIT, CHINO AMOBI – TREATY (NON)

ZUT ZUT – METELE (NAAFI)

NKISI – COLLECTIVE SELF DEFENCE (NON)

PAULMARMOTA – AIRE (NAAFI)

CHINO AMOBI – DISTURBIA REMIX (NON)

LAO – MELTING SCHEME (NAAFI)

1127 – SUB02 (CHINO AMOBI REMIX) (NON)

