Two Rappers Arrested on Murder and Armed Robbery Charges

Two notable Atlanta rappers were arrested in September in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 25, 2026. Atlanta PD released a statement on September 15, 2026, detailing the arrests. It states that Zahair Myles, known by his stage name Warhol.SS, “self-surrendered and was booked into the Fulton County Jail. Mr. Myles is charged with Felony Murder, Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Assault.”

Two weeks prior, on September 1, police arrested Jacquawn Andrews, known by the stage name Nino Paid, while attempting to re-enter the United States after performing in Toronto. The statement reads, “On September 1, 2026, Mr. Jacquawn Andrews was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol while attempting to re-enter the United States from Canada. Mr. Andrews is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan, pending extradition to Georgia. Mr. Andrews is being charged with Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Assault.”

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Police arrested the two in connection with a previous incident in April 2026. The statement detailed this incident. “Preliminary information: On April 25, 2026, at approximately 4:29 a.m., Atlanta Police officers responded to a report of a person shot at 633 Boulevard NE. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Investigators were later notified that the victim succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.”

Background On The Rappers Arrested

Jacquawn Andrews, known as Nino Paid, has released three albums since he released his first single in August 2023. The Maryland rapper released his debut album, Can’t Go Bacc, on April 4, 2024. He followed up with a sophomore release, Love Me As I Am, released on February 4, 2025. On August 4, 2026, Andrews released his third studio album, Somewhere Over The Rainbow. Following this, he embarked on a tour, starting in Minneapolis on August 26, and was expected to wrap up in Phoenix on September 19. Instead, Nino Paid was arrested while re-entering the country on September 1.

Zahair Myles, known as Warhol.SS, is a rapper born in Chicago before moving to Minneapolis at 10 years old. At 16, Myles relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, where he launched his rap career. He’s released multiple EP’s and full-length albums since his debut in 2017. He’s collaborated with artists such as Ski Mask The Slump Dog, who was arrested on September 21 for a DUI. Myles fifth album, STUDIO 54, was released on January 30, 2026.

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