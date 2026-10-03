Two Second-Gen K-Pop Icons Confirm They’re Dating After Falling for Each Other on a Music Video Set

Two big K-Pop singers—T.O.P and Nana—are in a relationship, and fans are freaking out.

According to a report from Soompi, on Oct. 2, 2026, both singers’ agencies confirmed the news. “They first met while filming [T.O.P’s] music video and formed a connection. After which they grew closer, and [their connection] developed into a romantic relationship around this past June,” T.O.P’s agency stated.

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Nana’s agency added, “They formed a connection while filming [T.O.P’s] music video, and they are currently happily dating.”

T.O.P from BigBang and Nana from After School are dating

The big K-Pop relationship news has fans sounding off online. “When I watched them interact in their reaction to T.O.P’s new music video,” one user shared, “I did think, ‘oh this is interesting, they’re so comfortable around each other and I …kinda… they seem like they’d go well together?’”

They continued, “I watched sooo much Big Bang variety back in the day, and TOP is really quite shy, so when he was having fun with Nana, it just struck me as interesting. IDK I’m not a shipper, so I just idly thought that and went on with my life, assuming I was wrong. Anyway, I hope they’re happy! What a gorgeous couple of weirdos (complimentary).”

Someone else added, “T.O.P is my bias, and I’ve liked NANA since she was on [Roommate], even more after she saved herself and her mom from the intruder in their house. I hope they are good to each other, and I’m happy to see him out of the house.”

T.O.P and Nana are true K-pop legacy

T.O.P was one of the original members of BigBang. The group was one of the first K-Pop boy bands to achieve global popularity. He eventually went solo, releasing his debut studio album Another Dimension in 2026. T.O.P also transitioned into an acting career, starring in a handful of films as well as a few TV series, like Squid Game.

Nana is well known for her time in the group After School. She also performed in the subgroups Orange Caramel and After School Red. Like T.O.P., she too made the switch to acting. She’s appeared in many movies and TV shows, such as The Good Wife.

At this time, it doesn’t appear that either has issued any personal statements on their relationship.

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