Two SNES JRPGs Are Coming to PC and Modern Consoles in 2027

More than two decades after their original launches, two 1990s JRPGs are making their way to PC and modern consoles with a new release from Clear River Games.

Lufia I & II: THe Sinistrals Saga Arrives in 2027

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Retro gaming fans have had a ton of titles to revisit in 2026 and, so far, it looks like the trend will not be slowing down in the coming year. The first few 2027 retro rereleases have already been announced and a handful of popular 1990s titles are on the way.

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Fans of the SNES era may recall Lufia & the Fortress of Doom from its original 1993 release and its prequel, Lufia II: Rise of the Sinistrals, which arrived a few years later in 1995 (Japan) and 1996 (North America and Europe).

The games are being re-released next year in a new collection from Clear River Games.

“A collection of two of the fondest remembered JRPGs of the 1990s, whose moving storylines and memorable soundtracks touched the hearts of players around the world. Ported lovingly and enhanced for modern play, Lufia returns!”

The collection includes two titles:

Lufia & the Fortress of Doom – The first game tells the tale of a young man—the descendant of a legendary hero—and a young woman, burdened by the weight of destiny.

– The first game tells the tale of a young man—the descendant of a legendary hero—and a young woman, burdened by the weight of destiny. Lufia II: Rise of the Sinistrals – The prequel tells the story of Maxim—a young man who would later be hailed as a hero of legend—and his companions and their battle against destiny.

The collection will include some modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements, but which exact features will be included has not been announced yet. More of those details will likely arrive in the coming months, closer to the collection’s release window.

This announcement follows the recent new details that arrived about Clear River Games’ Terranigma project, as well. That project recently confirmed the inclusion of Quick Magic Button, Item Hot-Swap, Customizable Backgrounds Featuring High-Resolution Artwork, Music Player, Museum, Rewind Function, and Remappable Controls.

Terranigma is also receiving a physical release, so it will be very interesting to see if the Lufia collection gets any sort of similar treatment when it arrives. More details on that possibility should be available closer to the release window.

Be sure to check back soon for more updates on Lufia and other retro gaming projects.

Lufia I & II: The Sinistrals Saga arrives on 2027 for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch platforms.