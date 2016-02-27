Two Street Gangs Confront Each Other in Boys Noize’s New Video

Last year Alex Ridha, aka Boys Noize, celebrated his eponymous label’s 10-year anniversary with a ton of releases, and a documented world tour, only to go quiet after it wrapped up. Apparently the hangover has has lifted: Ridha has released a video featuring a new track.

Shot and directed by his longtime video collaborator Lil Internet, “Overthrow” features some pretty intimidating street lords getting tatted up before a parking lot confrontation. They go at each other, but not in the way the video, until then, would have you believe. Watch it above.



Videos by VICE

In other Boys Noize news, the German producer recently posted an image of himself in his studio with the caption: “FUCKING EXCITED TO START SHARING WHAT I VE [sic] BEEN COOKING UP FOR YOU…” In other words, stay tuned.