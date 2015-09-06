Two Texas High School Football Players Target and Level Official During Play

Late in a 15-9 loss to Marble Falls high school, two players for San Antonio John Jay appeared to intentionally target and slam into a referee at the tail end of a play. One player, who was lined up on his own five-yard line, about seven yards behind the official, took off once the ball was snapped and ran right into the official, blowing him up from behind. The ref went flying down to the ground, at which point another Jay defender dove into the official, helmet first.

From My San Antonio:

Videos by VICE

Both players were ejected. Northside ISD athletic director Stan Laing said the video was “very disturbing.” Laing said the district is investigating the sequence of events leading up to the play, and the University Interscholastic League is aware of what happened.

“The question of what instigated that is what we’re trying to figure out,” Laing said.

It seems pretty obvious that neither player was paying any attention to the actual play on the field, and the play never made that deep into the secondary anyway. So, the chances this is an accident are pretty slim. Before the play, two other Jay players were ejected on different plays. There was also about a minute left in the game, so maybe these two decided to join their previously-ejected teammates.

h/t Deadspin