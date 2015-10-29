Two U-22 Brazilian Soccer Players Issued Warrants for Sexual Assault During Pan-Am Games

Lucas Piazon, Brazilian Pan Am soccer player accused of sex assault, linked to @ChelseaFC. Currently w @ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/0U8qp1PYOG

— Trevor Dunn (@trevorjdunn) October 29, 2015

Two players on the Brazilian U-22 national team for the Pan-Am Games in Toronto are alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in her sleep, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The alleged perpetrators Lucas Dominguez Piazon, 21—currently on loan from Chelsea to Reading FC—and Andrey Da Silva Ventura, 22 have been issued arrest warrants and face potential extradition.

According to reports, the players met the woman at the Drake Hotel in Toronto on July 25, as the Pan-Am Games were coming to a close. The victim reported that after meeting at the hotel, the players went back to her home, sexually assaulted her after she fell asleep and then fled the scene.

The two players would be extradited from England (Piazon) and Brazil (Ventura) respectively to face charges.