Two VICE News Journalists Safely Back in UK, but One Remains Detained in Turkey

VICE News is pleased to confirm two of our journalists, Jake Hanrahan and Philip Pendlebury have been released from a Turkish prison and have returned to the UK.

Jake Hanrahan, left, and Philip Pendlebury after returning to the UK.

Both are in good health and spirits, but they — and everyone else at VICE News — remain extremely concerned for our third colleague, Mohammed Ismael Rasool, who is still being held.

VICE News continues to work around the clock with all relevant government and legal representatives to secure his release. We call on the Turkish authorities to continue their positive course of action in freeing Jake and Philip, and release Rasool immediately.

