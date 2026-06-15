Two Xbox Game Studios Leaders Are Leaving The Team

Just days after Asha Sharma announced some big changes would be coming in the next 100 days, two Xbox Game Studios leaders have announced they will be moving on from their teams.

Xbox Leadership Shakeup COntinues

Last week, Asha Sharma shared a detailed memo about the realities that Xbox would have to face in the coming 100 days. Those included some big challenges, including the dramatic increase in hardware manufacturing costs.

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Although Sharma didn’t detail solutions in her latest update, it definitely set a ton that big changes would be on the way across the Xbox brand. Multiple reports popped up suggesting that layoffs and studio closures could be on the way and, although those haven’t happened yet, there are some senior leaders who are walking away from Xbox Game Studios.

Both Xbox Game Studios boss Craig Duncan and Chief of Staff Louise O’Connor have announced that they are stepping down from their roles at the company.

According to The Game Business, Duncan announced the news to his team along with the following statement to his staff:

“When I stepped into the role of leading XGS 20 months ago, my purpose was to serve our studios, our teams, and the people making our games. Together, we set out to deliver high-quality games, strengthen the cultural fabric across our studios, and help shape the future of the business. I’m proud to say we delivered many flawless launches that drove business success for the company.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the duo, both Duncan and O’Connor are industry veterans who were a part of the Rare team before the shifted over to Xbox Game Studios.

Duncan’s role was a critically important one for Xbox, as the main leader that oversees alo Studios, The Coalition, Flight Sim, Turn 10, Playground Games, Rare, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Compulsion Games, The Initiative, Double Fine, InXile, Undead Labs, World’s Edge and XGS Publishing.

At this point in time, no permanent replacement has been identified or announced quite yet. In the meantime, Matt Booty will take over management of Duncan’s portfolio of studios. There definitely seems to be a desire to increase the speed in which powerhouse Xbox franchises produce new games, so it will be very interesting to see if things change under the leadership of Booty and/or the eventual replacement for Duncan.

One thing that does seem certain is that there will be lots more changes coming to Xbox as the brand continues trying to redefine itself and create a value proposition that is both profitable and enticing for consumers.

Be sure to check back in the near future for the latest news and updates on the situation at Xbox and Xbox Game Studios.