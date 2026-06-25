Two Years Ago, This Pop Star’s Feet Pics Brought in More Money Than Her Spotify Streams, but Heartbreak Made Her Quit

It’s the two-year anniversary of Lily Allen starting her OnlyFans business, and while it didn’t last very long, there was a successful period where she was raking in the dough. When she admitted that her feet pics brought in more money than Spotify streams, it brought a sharp focus to the continual issue of streaming platform payouts.

“I was quite active in the beginning,” Allen told Interview in 2025. “But when I broke up with David [Harbour], it just wasn’t that fun anymore.”

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The timeline of “dipping [her] toes” into OnlyFans is a bit murky, as she talks about still having the account around October 2025 but not being active anymore. What is clear about the endeavor is that her divorce from actor David Harbour, and the subsequent album it inspired, led to OnlyFans losing its charm.

In the midst of her foot fetish empire, however, Allen admitted that it was paying better than streaming. She faced criticism after announcing her side hustle, but wasn’t deterred, which is honestly a very Lily Allen response.

“Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from having 1,000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet,” she replied to the backlash, per The Standard. “Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

Lily Allen Quit OnlyFans After Divorce Despite Bringing in Good Money

Following the news of Lily Allen’s divorce from David Harbour, she also quit OnlyFans. Although that was a bit of lesser news in comparison. The release of her cathartic album West End Girl also overshadowed her side gig. But while speaking to Interview just a few days after the album release, she shared a few details of what her customers asked for.

“They want dirty soles, white socks, like schoolgirl socks or ankle socks, some clean, some dirty,” she said. “White socks in Mary Jane shoes. Stepping in food. Toe spreading, because that’s what happens when you’re climaxing.”

Additionally, she said customers got to request her toenail polish colors. Shades of red were popular, she said, but Lily Allen still had her limits. “I would never let anyone ask for a green or a blue or something,” she said.

Allen’s OnlyFans side gig added to the long-running conversation around abysmal streaming payouts. But she’s not the only artist who has turned to selling suggestive photos. Kate Nash also turned to the platform to fund her 2024 tour after post-Brexit taxes left her in sizeable debt and struggling to pay everyone involved.

Nash appeared before a U.K. parliament committee in February 2026 to bring attention to the rampant financial issues in the music industry. Lily Allen’s run on OnlyFans may have started out as just for fun, but it still added to the overall financial conversation, however unintentional it was.