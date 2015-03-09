Two Years of Photos Fly by in Hyperlapse Tour of Austria

The contradictory beauty of Austria, populated by small hamlets, giant castles, and even larger modern cities has given rise to a massive hyperlapse, created from 5TB of photos taken over the course of two years, thanks to photographers Thomas Pöcksteiner and Peter Jablonowski, aka FilmSpektakel.

Titled A Taste of Austria the film’s Rob Whitworth-style effects are the real kicker, from aerial whooshes to match cuts of the sun and the moon. “We didn’t want to do a regular edit,” Jablonowski tells The Creators Project. “So we chose to do these kind of unusual cuts with no music, so the viewer isn’t distracted by anything.”

Fun fact from the A Taste of Austria‘s Vimeo page: “The voice-over is original footage of Felix Baumgartner’s stratos mission in 2012.”

Visit FilmSpektakel’s website for more of their work.

