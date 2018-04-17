Ty Dolla $ign, Future, and Swae Do Some Living in the “Don’t Judge Me” Video

Ty Dolla $ign’s “Don’t Judge Me,” a standout from Beach House 3 that featured Future and Swae Lee, was one of our favorite songs from last year. It was, we wrote, a “justification to live and let live, to drink and revel, and to get yourself five tables at hibachi when the mood hits.” This morning the trio released the video for the track, and it hues pretty close to the song’s philosophy. Between fuzzy shots of pole dancers’ asses and Ty, Future, and Swae smoking weed, there are shots of tattoo artists, skateboarders, street performers, racers, and happy families. It’s all a bit Humans of New York-meets-PG-13 soft-porn, but it’s a good enough excuse to listen to “Don’t Judge Me” all over again.

