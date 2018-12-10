Ty Dolla $ign Indicted on Felony Drug Charges, Facing 15 Years in Prison

Ty Dolla $ign faces up to 15 years in prison after being indicted on felony drug charges resulting from a September arrest in Atlanta, Georgia. According to an initial report from TMZ and court documents since obtained by Noisey, the musician, whose real name is Tyrone Griffin, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of cocaine—both felonies. The indictment also includes a misdemeanor charge for possession of less than an ounce of cannabis.

A van carrying Griffin and five other people—including Skrillex—was pulled over by police officers in Fulton County on September 5. The officers said that they smelled weed coming from the vehicle. Sniffer dogs found drugs inside a bag that Griffin admitted belonged to him. The five other individuals were released, but Griffin was arrested and later released on $6000 bond.

“He had no drugs on his person at all,” his lawyer, Drew Findling, told Channel 2 Action News in at the time. “Apparently there was a small amount of some drug found in the car, and they let five people walk away. And they let the international superstar go into custody.”

