Ty Dolla $ign and 21 Savage Are Chasing It All on “The Clout”



Ty Dolla $ign is returning with a deluxe edition of Beach House 3, and lucky for us we get six unreleased songs. He grabs 21 Savage for “The Clout” and the two rip and run over a bouncy production about the perks and perils of being a clout chaser. Ty does what Ty does best, as he makes the hook catchy as hell: “Smash for the clout / Dash, I’m out,” he sings. Later, he boasts about being a “full-time finesser,” which he attributes to his time selling candy bars at 8. “The Clout” is a three-minute laundry list of all the bizarre things people do for 15 minutes of fame. Proceed with caution in real life. Listen to the track below.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer at Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.