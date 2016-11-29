Ty Dolla Sign Smokes, Dabs Near Swiss Castles in His “$” Video

Modern renaissance man Ty Dolla Sign just dropped another video from his excellent Campaign project, this one for the oddly-stylized opening track “$.”Ty is seen chilling on a yacht, smoking blunts, and hitting a few quick dabs in what looks like the idyllic Swiss town of Montreux. It’s the same place that inspired Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” which makes sense because Ty Dolla Sign is R&B’s ultimate auteur rock star. Watch the “$” video below.

