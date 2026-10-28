Tyga Faces $135K Lawsuit After Allegedly Taking Payment and Skipping Two Shows in China

Tyga is facing a $135K lawsuit after allegedly skipping out on two shows in China.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the suit was filed by Beijing Tongxing Wanxin Catering Management. The company claims that Tyga was paid in advance for a pair of shows scheduled to be held at Club Pac Star. The shows were set for Aug. 4, 2023, and Oct. 27, 2023. However, they say he never performed and was a no-show.

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The company claims in its filing that it was told Tyga would reschedule for the first or second quarter of 2024. They claim that didn’t happen, and they accuse the rapper of fraud and breach of contract. BTWCM is seeking $135,000, plus interest and punitive damages.

Tyga is accused of taking payment for concerts and then being a no-show

Per the legal filing, BTWCM says they are owed a total of $145,000. It claims one $10,000 payment was made as part of a settlement, but that is all. This leaves $135,000 outstanding. The company wants it returned with interest, while also seeking additional punitive damages. It’s unclear if Tyga will contest the lawsuit.

The allegations have not been proven in court, but the case is on track to be heard. Neither Tyga nor any of his representatives have publicly responded to the claims.

Tyga is no stranger to controversy

Tyga has seen his share of controversies over the years. Frankly, this isn’t even his first one this year. In July 2026, Tyga dropped his new album, Starface. It’s an experimental project that was initially speculated—and criticized—to have used AI tools in its production. He later confirmed this was true.

“I’ve never spoken on this with anybody because I always felt like it’s similar to a magician explaining how he does his tricks,” Tyga said in August. “Like why are people over-explaining how they make s**t that’s good?”

“It’s supposed to give you an experience and a feeling. But we definitely used AI as a [tool],” hecontinued. “And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it.”

Tyga later added, “But as far as the writing, all the vocals are all me. There’s nothing wrong with using technology as a tool.”

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