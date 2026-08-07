Tyga Says He Used AI in the Making of His New ‘$tarface’ Album: ‘It’s Where Technology Is Going’

Tyga recently dropped his ninth studio album, $tarface, and has since confirmed that AI was used in the making of the project.

The rapper made the reveal in a new Vibe interview, explaining exactly why he felt comfortable going this route. During the conversation, Tyga was asked point blank if he used any AI music programs to make the new album. He confirmed that he did and then compared it to the use of Auto-Tune in the 2000s.

Videos by VICE

“I’ve never spoken on this with anybody because I always felt like it’s similar to a magician explaining how he does his tricks,” Tyga said. “Like why are people over-explaining how they make sh– that’s good?”

Tyga sees ‘nothing wrong’ with using AI technology as a tool

“It’s supposed to give you an experience and a feeling. But we definitely used AI as a [tool],” the rapper continued. “And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it.”

Tyga then added, “But as far as the writing, all the vocals are all me. There’s nothing wrong with using technology as a tool.”

Speculation around Tyga’s AI music popped up after he was seen working with Fenix Flexin

Earlier this year, Tyga was spotted working with Shoreline Mafia rapper Fenix Flexin, working on the song “Lavish”. This launched speculation that he’d been using AI to make music, due to the same speculation swirling around Fenix’s song “RUBBERZ“. Both songs use 80s-inspired synth sounds that are very reminiscent of AI music.

The way Tyga tells it, the pair just happened to be “experimenting” with these sounds at the same time by coincidence.

“Nah, we just did the ‘Lavish’ record. But when he came to the studio, I was already deep into working on my ‘80s-sounding music. I had already played him some stuff,” he said. “So, when I saw what he was doing, I was like, ‘Oh, this is fire! We should do this record together because I see you on a similar wave.’ I think it was just cool to do, you know?”

He finally explained, “We’re going to put the video out in a few weeks. The song just didn’t fit the aesthetic of the $tarface project.”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic