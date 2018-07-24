Watch Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky Freestyle Together in Paris

Since going on tour together a few years back, Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky have stayed pretty good friends, with Rocky showing up on Tyler’s most recent album Flower Boy, as well as loosie “WHAT THE FUCK RIGHT NOW”. The pair have taken to calling their relationship WANG$AP (cute, right?!) and now, they’ve taken it a step further on Rocky’s new AWGE 3 DVD.

As Pigeons and Planes notes, a freestyle called “Potato Salad” has made its way online, which features the pair rapping over Monica’s “Knock Knock” and playing around in Paris. Notably, Tyler shouts out Cole Sprouse, adding him to the list of white boys he thinks are cute (which currently includes 1995 Leonardo Di Caprio and Timotheé Chalamet.) Watch the clip below:

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.