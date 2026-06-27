Tyler, The Creator Continues His War Against AI, Says Meta Glasses ‘Need to Be Banned’

In a world where many seem to be trying to live with AI, Tyler, The Creator is consistent with his stance. At every turn, he calls the normalization of artificial intelligence a straight-up abomination.

That didn’t change when he took to his Instagram story to trash Meta for implementing cameras and AI technology in their glasses. He reposted an article from Wired that explains how people secretly record videos of conversations and scenarios without anyone’s consent. Tyler, who has been extremely vocal about privacy and the weird way people treat celebrities, obviously wasn’t down for it.

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“BOOOOOOOOOO!!!” Tyler, The Creator exclaimed. “Anyone who uses these glasses is a real weirdo. These s**ts need to be banned. Ray Ban Meta who ever, I will continue to ‘complain’ about these.”

This kind of uneasy surveillance has been on the mind of the Odd Future creator for a while now. Back in April 2026, security footage of him walking around in a bookstore was leaked. Once he found out, though, Tyler, The Creator became deeply upset, exhausted by how he can’t seem to mind his business and live life without being watched.

“So annoying,” he wrote at the time. “Just existing, living, mind your biz and next thing you know, it’s security camera footage of you just existing uploaded so folks can either prove they saw you or get some engagement they crave.”

Tyler, The Creator Shares His Disdain for the Rise in AI and Surveillance Concerns

Admittedly, Tyler understood how people can be eager to see their favorite artist. But that also shouldn’t impede someone’s everyday life. “I understand the excitement but the behavior is going to morph into everyone having footage or anything involving them uploaded for content. Doctor’s office, grocery store, with the way Ring and other home things are,” he wrote, listing a few examples. “Soon, brushing your teeth or taking a p*ss is gonna become content without you knowing.”

Additionally, Tyler, The Creator has been vocal about the negative effects of AI beyond the surveillance aspects. Earlier this month, he lamented how data centers ruin our quality of water, the pollution in our air, and how they displace people from their homes. Of course, he’s all too aware that it’s all about money for those in power.

“But of course, every official looks out for their own pocket linings. We as a whole might be too p***y and selfish to burn s**t down and will just keep scrolling and scrolling and scrolling. Me included,” Tyler, The Creator shared. “Protest and calling some random Congress number don’t do s**t. Neither does posting an Instagram story, I know. Insane insane insane.”