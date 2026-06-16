Tyler, the Creator Declares ‘Death to All Data Centers’ After Georgia County Pushes for New Facilities

While a lot of the focus on AI revolves around its creative use, most overlook how it ruins the environment. Because it uses such an exorbitant amount of fresh water, it fundamentally strips resources from people. Prices go up, and the quality of water goes down, preying on the livelihoods of citizens. Additionally, the pollution from data centers radically alters the air quality in many towns, especially lower-class and minority communities. People from both sides of the political aisle hate it, yet people in power still push them through. Frankly, it’s made someone like Tyler, the Creator, fed up.

In an Instagram story, Tyler reacted to DeKalb County Commission candidate Rev. Keyanna Jones Moore’s fight against a proposed expansion of a data center. Essentially, she argued that Georgia residents shouldn’t have their community disrupted and inhibited by gigantic data centers. Moreover, Moore noted how the implementation of ‘Cop City’ in the Georgia county has already impacted its people. Eventually, data centers would further displace people from their homes.

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Tyler, the Creator, wholeheartedly agreed, even as a California resident. He declared “death to all data centers” and was appalled that people even have to have conversations about it. When water is contaminated that much, he backs everyone protesting and speaking out against data centers.

Tyler, the Creator Trashes the Building of Data Centers

“But of course, every official looks out for their own pocket linings. We as a whole might be too p***y and selfish to burn s**t down and will just keep scrolling and scrolling and scrolling. Me included,” he wrote. “Protest and calling some random Congress number don’t do s**t. Neither does posting an Instagram story, I know. Insane insane insane.”

As far as the creative implications of AI, Tyler, the Creator, isn’t even sweating it. In an interview with De La Soul on Art Official Intelligence Radio, he argued that it should only be used for “mundane s**t”, not the arts.

“That’s the superpower that we have that keeps things unique and moving forward. Why have a computer do that special power that us as humans have? Like, make this n***a clean up the ground [or] get the cancer cells out of us. Making a beat? Like, no. Stop,” Tyler, the Creator argued. “It might have its perks. And also, I’m always ahead of even myself, so the AI will never catch up to me creatively. It’ll only have a reference point of what I’ve already did, not where I’m going, because it’s not me. I’m not scared of that.”