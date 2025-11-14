Tyler the Creator Fortnite Skins Revealed: All Emotes, Bundles & Cosmetics

After months of leaks and rumors, the Tyler, the Creator Fortnite skin collaborations have finally been officially revealed. Players will be able to purchase a Chromakopia Tyler cosmetic, as well as a whole bundle of additional emotes and cosmetic items.

Tyler, the Creator Fortnite Bundle Items (All Emotes & Cosmetics)

Screenshot: Epic Games, HypeX

As we reported last week, a Tyler, the Creator Fortnite crossover is coming to the battle royale multiplayer soon. However, at the time, we didn’t know what the actual skins would look like. That changed this morning when Epic Games officially released a trailer and images of the new Fortnite cosmetics for the Grammy-winning artist.

Videos by VICE

Players will be able to purchase two skins. One is based on Tyler, the Creator’s iconic look from his Odd Future days, and the other is themed around his character from his hit 2024 album Chromakopia. The Tyler, the Creator Fortnite skin collaboration will also come with a bundle packed with cosmetic items, which we’ll break down below:

Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD, Epic Games

Tyler, the Creator Bundle

Tyler, The Creator (Icon Series Skin)

(Icon Series Skin) Chromakopia Tyler (Icon Series Skin)

(Icon Series Skin) Earfshaker (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Chroma Vox (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Dynamite, the Exploder (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Mini Tyler (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Thought I Was Dead (Emote)

(Emote) Lil’ Golf Cart (Emote)

(Emote) Chroma Vox (Microphone Instrument)

(Microphone Instrument) Earfshaker (Drums Instrument)

(Drums Instrument) Chroma (Contrail)

(Contrail) Golf Pink (Weapon Wrap)

(Weapon Wrap) Chroma Green (Weapon Wrap)

When Is Tyler, the Creator Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that the Tyler, the Creator Fortnite skin release date will be Friday, November 14, 2025. Players will be able to purchase the new collaboration when the Fortnite shop resets at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. Basically, whenever the in-game store refreshes in your local region, Tyler, the Creator will be available tonight (or tomorrow morning if you are overseas).

As far as pricing goes, Epic Games has not yet confirmed what the skins will go for. But considering the Tyler, the Creator Bundle has over 13 items in it, I would expect it to at least be 3,500 V-Bucks. When converted to USD, that is around $22.39. Yeah, ouch. Although I have to be real, that Chromakopia skin looks pretty amazing. Plus, you are getting a lot of items here.

Screenshot: YouTube HypeX

Dataminers have also confirmed that Tyler, the Creator will be getting three Jam Tracks that will hit the shop tonight. Those include his songs “EARFQUAKE,” “Ring Ring Ring,” and “Sticky.” Unfortunately, the rumored “Earfquake” emote doesn’t appear to be a part of the collaboration. Which is a shame, I was hoping we would get his iconic Igor skin as well. But who knows, maybe Epic Games will add it in the future.