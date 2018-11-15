Tyler, the Creator’s New ‘Grinch’ Track Is Christmas Music for Pranksters

In addition to his duties working on the soundtrack for the new reboot of The Grinch, Tyler, the Creator announced that he’s releasing an EP tomorrow inspired by the film and honestly, we wish he started making Christmas tunes a lot sooner. The tracklist reported by Pitchfork reveals collaborations with Ryan Beatty, Santigold and Jerry Paper. While Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch doesn’t feature the two songs Tyler has already released, “I Am the Grinch” and “You’re a Mean One,” the six-track EP is already shaping up to be a banger. “Lights On,” featuring Santigold and Ryan Beatty is an original take on what Christmas music sounds like and there isn’t even a sleigh bell in an earshot. The three artists coexist on track with ease, but not cheese, managing not to completely give into the commercialization we associate with the holidays. “Lights On” is the rare sort of Christmas-season track that you might play any time of year.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.