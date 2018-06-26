Tyler, the Creator’s New Song References ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Tyler, the Creator has released “GELATO”, a new freestyle over Jacquees’ 4275 track “No Validaton”. This being the fifth loosie Tyler’s released in recent months, I guess we can refer to this period as Tyler’s GOLF Fridays season, even though he doesn’t release a track every week and, as far as I know, has never released one on a Friday. I dunno. Gimme a break, okay? I’m trying to identify a trend here. Anyway, previous tracks have included his “Kids See Ghost” remix, a Flower Boy demo called “Rose Tinted Cheeks“, a “Bring It Back” freestyle, and an absolutely raucous b-side called “OKRA“. “GELATO” finds Tyler in full romantic mode, referencing Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 film Call Me By Your Name (“You got me on tippy toe/ So who’s Oliver? who Elio?”) and boasting about his “mansions, plural”. Listen to the track above.

yo so um here i like this song so i added a verse shout out to @Jacquees — T (@tylerthecreator) June 25, 2018

This is the second time Tyler has made a CMBYN reference––on “OKRA”, he told star Timotheé Chalamet to “come get at [him]”. Tyler seems to be a pretty big fan of the film: his Twitter location tag is ‘somewhere in northern italy’ (a reference to the film’s title card), and he often captions his posts with references to it. Someone’s got a crush!

