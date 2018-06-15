Hear Tyler, The Creator’s Remix of Kanye and Kid Cudi’s “Kids See Ghosts”

Tyler, The Creator has been on a spree, dropping loose tracks on Twitter in some sort of never ending Flower Boy Christmas (O.D.D. Fridays?). His latest is especially timely, as it’s a remix of the spindly title track from Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s recent Kids See Ghost album called “CRUST IN THEIR EYES.”

Via Twitter, Tyler explained how the track came to be before sharing:

yooooo so i like this song alot and wrote to it the same hour i heard it and my friend sent me the instrumental i recorded it that night and here you go cause why not let it exist — T (@tylerthecreator) June 15, 2018

The song features Cudi’s chorus before Tyler spits a single verse with references to Twitter cancellations and more. Tyler’s been a fan and collaborator of Kanye’s for a while, recruiting the rapper for his classic posse cut “Smuckers,” so this is a particularly affectionate remix. Listen to “CRUST IN THEIR EYES” above.

Phil is on Twitter.

