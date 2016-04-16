Kanye West and Tyler The Creator Went on a Footrace Against Each Other At Coachella

At Coachella there’s a lot of downtime during the day. You can spend that time doing a variety of different things, whether it’s going to #branded event experiences held at resort hotels or eating a fuckload of Artisan Acai Bowls. Or you could fuck around with your buds, like Tyler, The Creator and Kanye West were doing last night in between performances . The two of them decided to hold a foot race, which it looked like Tyler clearly won, although Kanye objected a ton to the end result of it. Really wish we knew exactly why they wagered a race against each other, and if the two will compete in other physical competitions throughout the weekend.

Watch the clip below, and check out footage from Kanye’s appearance during A$AP Rocky’s set.

Videos by VICE