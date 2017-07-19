Tyler The Creator Made “I Ain’t Got Time” While Kanye West Was Napping

Tyler, The Creator’s fourth studio album Flower Boy arrives this Friday. To get fans riled up for the release, the Odd Future frontman stopped by Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show to share album track “I Ain’t Got Time.” After the song played, Zane spoke with Tyler about its origins. Tyler revealed that he made the song at Kanye’s place during the recording process of The Life of Pablo while Ye went to take a nap. According to Tyler, the song started at two separate tracks “I had these two songs just sitting. I don’t which one should go as the banger.” So to lessen the confusion, he joined the two together for the perfect blend. Listen to “I Ain’t Got Time” below.

