Tyler, The Creator Might Have Rejected This Rap Mogul Over Tacos, but He Still Managed to Inspire Tyler’s Latest Song

Tyler, The Creator wears his influences on his sleeve. There’s never a moment when you don’t know how much Pharrell has informed his creativity. He’ll be the first to name-drop certain artists and albums, remembering the times he bought their albums at Sam Goody. He’ll also reference what chords and melodies make him emotional. For every record he releases, there is a map to the music he loves that influenced its creation.

Now, for his latest record, “SAG Harbor”, he’s sharing where he took inspiration from. In a recent Instagram story, Tyler, The Creator shared that the song is finally available on other streaming services. Then, he reveals the classic hip-hop songs that were pivotal to making “SAG HARBOR” and other songs like it.

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“‘Odd Toddlers’ to ‘What a Day’. I always felt at home making these types of songs,” Tyler shared. “‘Late’ by Ye, ‘Dear Summer’ by Jay [and Memphis Bleek]. Always chasing that feeling. Enjoy!”

“SAG HARBOR” and “THAT GUY”, a remix of Kendrick Lamar’s 2024 West Coast anthem “hey now”, were both formally released on streaming services. Initially, they came out to immense fanfare on YouTube after a pair of highly successful years in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Tyler, The Creator Channels His Inner Jay-Z and Kanye West on ‘Sag Harbor’

Despite his affinity for Hov and his music, Tyler still turned down his advances to sign him and Odd Future early in their careers. During a conversation with DJ Drama in June 2026, he recalled making a remix of N.E.R.D.’s “Inside of Clouds”, in which Pharrell gave a strong cosign. Immediately, all eyes started circling around what Tyler and co. were doing. Jay-Z was no exception.

Consequently, he brought out Tyler, The Creator and the rest of Odd Future to his home in Los Angeles for tacos. There, Hov made his intentions clear: he and Roc Nation needed to sign the West Coast collective. But Tyler gave a firm no, knowing that the major label system wouldn’t nourish what he wanted out of himself and his career at the moment.

“I just want creative control and do everything,” Tyler, The Creator recalls telling Jay-Z. “I love your work. Everyone’s cool. But I don’t think you guys have what I have and could help me get to what I truly want. Not what we think we’re supposed to have as musicians, the shiny plane. I don’t want that. Right now, I just want to sit on Photoshop and make these weird beats, and then I’ll get there.”