Tyler, the Creator Mocks Cancel Culture After Explicit Old Tweets About Selena Gomez Resurface

Tyler, the Creator has faced criticism for the many controversial comments he’s made in the past. In his rapping or just in absurd tweets, he used to be known for making outrageous, sometimes offensive outbursts. After all, he was growing up in front of the world—being young and dumb is a part of the territory.

Years later, the Odd Future alum has mellowed out significantly. He largely seems to mind his business, either commenting on old R&B or the general state of the world. Still, younger fans who aren’t as familiar with his wilder days are liable to find his past comments at any moment.

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For instance, past sexually explicit tweets about pop star Selena Gomez have made the rounds online. Some social media users reacted with outrage. Apparently, Tyler, the Creator has seen all the noise and made it abundantly clear he doesn’t care about internet backlash.

In a comment online, he sarcastically whined about the potential that he’d get “cancelled” for things he said in the past. “This has never happened, why hasnt anyone in the last 15 years EVER brought this up, this is the first time oh no. I am a terrible person through and through smh,” Tyler wrote. He previously addressed the tweets in his 2021 song “Manifesto,” saying he had apologized to Gomez in person.

Tyler, The Creator Rolls His Eyes at All The Backlash against His Old Tweets

The Flower Boy rapper is remarkably consistent about his feelings on internet backlash. He has acknowledged negative reactions to his work in the past. Still, he has said the criticism didn’t change how he felt about his music.

For instance, back in August 2026, Tyler, the Creator reflected on his divisive 2015 album Cherry Bomb. At the time, it was a far cry from the edgier Odd Future rapping. Moreover, it wasn’t quite the formal rap album traditional hip-hop fans would’ve liked either. However, over the years it’s been reappraised by many music nerds who loved his musicianship.

Ultimately, despite all the initial backlash, he explained that the negativity never swayed him from appreciating his art. “When this album, I got s**t on sooooo bad. It never changed how I felt about the music,” Tyler, the Creator said. “But that era of mine was such a transformation and the texture of the music was a real mirror for it. When I see videos like this, it still shocks me a bit because of the original reactions and air around it. But it def feels good to know how many folks can appreciate whatever I was trying to do.”

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