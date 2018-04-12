Listen to Tyler, The Creator Rap Over Trouble and Drake’s “Bring It Back”

Tyler, The Creator is on a hot streak. After releasing one incredible non-album cut, “OKRA,” a couple of weeks ago, he’s now dropped a remix of Trouble and Drake’s Mike Will Made-It-produced single “Bring It Back.” Like “OKRA,” “Bring It Back” finds Tyler pitch-shifting his vocals so it sounds like he’s ingested a whole lotta helium, rapping about Converse, Frank and Casio over a sped-up version of the spare, distorted Mike Will instrumental. Listen to the track above.

Tyler tweeted about his process behind making the track:

https://twitter.com/tylerthecreator/status/984220836046389248

https://twitter.com/tylerthecreator/status/984221009246019584

