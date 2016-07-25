Tyler, the Creator Credits Pharrell’s ‘In My Mind’ with the Creation of Odd Future in Facebook Essay



Photo via YouTube

Tyler, the Creator is the world’s biggest Pharrell stan, using the Neptunes mastermind’s signature jazz chords as a basis for his own production work. The two have since made their appreciation for each other known, with Pharrell appearing on Tyler’s Wolf and Cherry Bomb albums. Tyler has shared an essay on Facebook to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Pharrell’s 2006 solo debut In My Mind, which he credits with shaping his life and career as a teenager.

Videos by VICE

In characteristic all-caps fashion, Tyler nerds out about “You Can Do It Too”, with its “JAZZ CADENCE WITH THAT SADE-ISH BASSLINE THAT REMINDS ME WHY I LOVE SOUND, THE STRING PAD WITH CHORDS THAT YOU CLAIM ONLY Q-TIP, YOU AND I LIKE, THE JAMIE CULLUM OUTRO, UHHGGG!” He also reflects on how if it wasn’t for that song and In My Mind, he wouldn’t have a career in the first place, writing “THAT SONG SPECIFICALLY MADE ME FEEL SAFE, AND IS WHY I CREATED ODD FUTURE THAT SAME SUMMER.” The whole thing’s a bit of a chore to read for formatting reasons but it’s a heartfelt tribute to an album that never really got its due. Read Tyler’s essay below.

Phil thinks this album still slaps. Follow him on Twitter.