Here’s Tyler, the Creator’s Incredibly Sick Theme for the New Grinch Movie

There are a crapload of Christmas movies whose soundtrack could use a facelift. I mean, come on, do we have to hear “Jingle Bells” again in 2018? Tyler, the Creator looks like he’s trying to be on Santa’s good side by remixing “You’re a Mean One” for the new adaptation of How The Grinch Stole Christmas. According to Deadline, the rapper wrote an original song, “I Am the Grinch,” and even received help from Danny Elfman, the composer who scored the film. Together, they bring a modern spin on the classic “You’re a Mean One,” turning the slinking tune into a whimsical ride supported by a children’s choir. It’s about time a villain as easy to love as the Grinch got a theme song he could dance to. Per Deadline, Pharrell Williams is also tapped to be voiced as the narrator for the film, which should be interesting. This movie sounds kinda weird and cool? Watch a new trailer below, which features Tyler and Elfman’s version of the theme song.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter

