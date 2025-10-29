Tyler, The Creator Reveals How New Song ‘Mother’ is ‘Grounding Piece’ to ‘Chromakopia’ After 1 Year Anniversary

Artists tend to leave tons of songs on the cutting room floor when putting an album together. It may not fit the record thematically or tonally; maybe it just doesn’t slap as hard as the rest of the songs. Regardless, a deluxe album tends to alleviate these problems. Feed the ravenous audience and empty the vault a little bit. For Tyler, the Creator, he initially left off the first song he made for Chromakopia, “Mother.” Now, he’s adding it on a new deluxe, the last piece to his puzzle.

Recently, Tyler posted on Instagram about Chromakopia one year after its release. There, he lists some of the inspiration behind its creation. “During 2020 I spent alot of time riding my bike through my old neighborhoods. Inglewood, Hawthorne, South Bay. So many memories and feelings rushed back, so many sound bites from my mother replayed, so many questions arised. What is home? Is it a feeling i carry or a place?” Tyler, the Creator writes. “Convos with my mother I found out things that was opposite of what i’ve built a narrative around.”

Videos by VICE

Additionally, he reveals that his latest song “MOTHER” was the very first record he made for the album. Ultimately, he left it off at the last minute, but he’s not quite certain why he made that choice. “It’s pretty much the grounding piece of the album,” Tyler tells his fans.

The song reflects his goal with Chromakopia: lay everything out on the table. “I approached it more like a diary,” Tyler, the Creator says. Things I’ve touched on before, things I haven’t. The pressure of monogamy, the fear of fatherhood, how I felt about my hair, the judging of sexual freedom, my paranoia, etc. Nothing too “deep” or crazy, just thoughts that stay on loop.”

Now, Tyler, the Creator is off to take his aforementioned lengthy break and only come back when he’s in a movie.