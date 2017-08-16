Tyler, The Creator Says He Had His First Boyfriend at 15 In a New Interview

Tyler, The Creator has been considerably quiet around the release of his fourth studio album, Flower Boy, which dropped in late July. Since the album leaked before its release date, fans and critics had attempted to decipher lyrics they interpreted to be the Odd Future ringleader coming out. But until now, Tyler has not elaborated on lyrics like “Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004” from standout track “I Ain’t Got Time!”

He broached the subject of his sexuality in a recent interview with Know Wave’s Koopz Tunes saying, “I had a boyfriend when I was fifteen in fucking Hawthorne [California], nigga. If that’s not open-minded, I don’t know what the fuck that is.” It was a little more than a passing mention, and Tyler didn’t spend any more time on the topic. But it’s the first time since the album dropped that he’s brought up the subject of his sexuality. For the majority of the conversation, Tyler played some of his favorite tracks, expressed his undying love for Pharrell, and mentioned that 2 Chainz is his “favorite right now.” Listen to the hour-long exchange below.

