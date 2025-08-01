Tyler, the Creator Says He’s Still Not Interested in Drinking or Doing Drugs

Some artists can’t do anything without drinking or smoking. Oftentimes, it becomes a borderline gimmick for certain artists. Think of all the rappers you typically associate with weed: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Berner, Devin the Dude, B-Real, the list goes on. It’s very normalized in hip-hop, to the point some might get looked at as strange for not doing it. One of those artists is Tyler, the Creator, who is famously straight edge. Apparently, that feeling hasn’t faded over time either.

Recently, Tyler spoke to Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez for Hot 97 in promotion of his album Don’t Tap The Glass. There, he talked about living a “wild life,” which brought an eyebrow raise from Ebro. Is it really as wild as he suggests? He doesn’t do any gnarly drugs or get blackout drunk every night. How could it be so “wild?” Still, Tyler maintains and says maybe down the line, he can start to think about experimentation. But right now, he doesn’t need it.

Tyler, The Creator Says He’s Still Straight Edge But Isn’t Averse to Trying

“My actual regular life is probably much different than a regular person,” Tyler explains. “Not saying it’s better or anything … I have a crazy schedule. I live a wild life, based on that.”

“No smoke. I’ve never been drunk in my life. Nothing, I have no interest in it. Maybe, like, 10 years, me and wifey on the boat, I’m like, ‘F*ck it, let’s do that. And then we’ll try Molly.’ [It’s] just not for me now,” Tyler, the Creator continues.

Ultimately, there are just enough mundane things in his life he can do with his friends instead too. “I don’t go out. I’m not even around that. I just don’t wanna go to parties,” Tyler adds. “That’s not my speed. I would rather … We’ll go to the house and invite girls and the homies; we will play Uno and bake cookies and watch fucking ATL or Cat in the Hat or something. That’s what we do.”