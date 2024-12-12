Tyler, The Creator Wants to Ban Podcasts

Tyler, The Creator is quite outspoken when it comes to his opinions. And he has some feelings about podcasts that many might not share.

The two-time Grammy-winning rapper recently sat down with Billboard to talk about his new album — Chromakopia — and, during the interview, the topic of conversation turned to podcasts. Tyler explained that he enjoys engaging with fans online, but gets frustrated when someone says they simply like or don’t like something without offering an explanation.

“Expound on that fucking thought, bitch,” Tyler fired off, then adding, “If I was president, the first thing I would do is take podcast mics away from n—as.”

Chromakopia, Tyler’s eighth studio album, dropped in late October. The genre-blending project has generated a lot of chatter, with many overwhelmingly agreeing that it’s among his best work to date.

The album features a number of guest artists, including Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Solange, Santigold, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Thundercat, Baby Keem, and Teezo Touchdown.

Speaking to Billboard about the album, Tyler offered his take on some fans complaining that they “can’t relate” to the lead single, “Noid,” saying, “Of course you can’t. That’s why I made the song.”

He then added, “You don’t know what it’s like not to go outside and not own yourself, people stealing from you, voice-recording you, following n—as home, people trying to trap you — nobody trying to trap y’all n—as. I’m a catch.”