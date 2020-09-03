One Dead, Thousands Evacuated As Typhoon Maysak Hits South Korea

At least one person has died and thousands more were evacuated to temporary shelters as Typhoon Maysak battered South Korea on Thursday, September 3—the second typhoon to hit the Korean peninsula this week.

Packing a maximum wind speed of 140 kilometers (86 miles) per hour, Typhoon Maysak emerged over the East Sea on Thursday morning and was traveling northeast, the Korean Meteorological Administration said.

Typhoon Maysak made landfall just west of the country’s second-largest city of Busan.

According to AFP, one woman was killed in Busan and many homes across the country and on Jeju Island lost power.

Authorities said more than 2,200 people temporarily evacuated from their homes as Typhoon Maysak destroyed hundreds of facilities, according to Yonhap news agency.

Photos showed toppled trees, flooded roads and structural damage to buildings.

People look at an electric pole downed by Typhoon Maysak in the southeastern port city of Ulsan on September 3, 2020. Photo: AFP / YONHAP

Rains and strong winds battered the country as the typhoon moved away, according to Yonhap. The typhoon also caused major flight disruptions.

Another typhoon named Haishen is expected to hit parts of southern Japan over the weekend, inching close to the Korean peninsula.

Meanwhile, a cargo vessel with 43 crew members went missing on Wednesday, September 2, off the coast of Japan as Maysak barrelled towards the country.

Japan’s Coast Guard said search and rescue operations are underway amid bad weather.