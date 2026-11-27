Tyrese Gibson is notoriously silly. He’ll frequently make jokes at every turn, to the point some fans have made a meme out of him. However, there are some things that people just aren’t inclined to joke about, including domestic violence. It seems like he didn’t get the memo though, sparking a ton of outrage after an absurd video on Instagram.

There, the R&B singer and actor shared a reel of himself covered in ugly, bloody cuts and rough bruises. Looking particularly disheveled, Tyrese recalled following a woman on Instagram and incurring the wrath of a jealous boyfriend. Then, he insinuated that the boyfriend beat him up and forced him to do the apology to show what happened to him.

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However, it immediately became clear that it was all a ruse, giggling about a fake woman’s name and apologized. Then, Tyrese Gibson washed off all the makeup off of his face and revealed he was actually finishing up on set for a movie. He wished all of his followers a happy Thanksgiving and explained that he’ll be spending his alone due to his custody situation with his kids.

Lastly, he seemingly shared the reason behind his dark comedy. Apparently, a woman worried that his injuries were real. Still, that doesn’t mean that followers thought it was as funny as he found it.

Tyrese Gibson Makes People Really Upset Over Domestic Violence Joke on Instagram

While some of the comments scoffed at the video as more of the typical Tyrese hilarity he’s known for. However, others weren’t so chartiable. One person shared that they were a “domestic violence survivor” and didn’t appreciate feeling like a punchline. Another said they didn’t “see nothing amusing about this.”

It’s been seemingly a very up and down year for Tyrese Gibson. For instance, at the start of 2026, he lamented that people were “bleeding him dry.” Consequently, he advised fans to not always be completely selfless to the point of being exploited.

“Every boat has a capacity. Your life has a capacity, and most of us are continuing to function beyond the scope of capacity, and we got nothing left for ourselves,” Tyrese Gibson said.

“I’m not saying be selfish in a negative way, I’m saying be selfish in the capacity of putting your face mask on first to make sure you’re okay first. Stop functioning from a place of giving people and giving people, more and more of what you don’t have.”

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