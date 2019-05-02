Tyrion Lannister’s Pakistani Lookalike Just Got His First Acting Gig

Tyrion Lannister may be the dude who drinks wine and knows things, but he probably doesn’t know that there’s a Pakistani waiter out there who looks exactly like him. And that this dude just landed his very own acting role.



They say good things come in small packages and that’s exactly what happened to 26-year-od Rozi Khan, a waiter at a Kashmiri-cuisine restaurant tucked away in the city of Rawalpindi in Pakistan. People started noticing Khan for having an uncanny resemblance to British actor Peter Dinklage, who plays the character of Tyrion Lannister on the HBO show, Game of Thrones.

Suddenly, Khan, who had never even heard of Game of Thrones, was grabbing eyeballs all over the internet. Not only does he bear a striking resemblance to a scar-free Tyrion, but he also happens to be of the same height: 135 cm (4 ft 5 inches). “I don’t mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that’s why I have become very famous everywhere,” Khan told AFP, attributing all the importance he is getting to the infamous fictional “imp”.

And now that news of this guy has spread like wildfire, not only has the restaurant he serves at shot to fame, but he’s also become the subject of a food delivery commercial in Pakistan, in which he plays the most ‘imp’ortant Lannister in the world beyond Westeros. The commercial revolves around Game of Thrones references, with Khan doing a pretty sick impression.

Food is coming. #KhawariSeAzadi



Ready to watch the next episode of GoT? Don't forget to order your food from Cheetay!



Order now: https://t.co/GZunxg2eqc pic.twitter.com/CMdY08WYtq — Cheetay (@cheetaypk) April 27, 2019

The night may be dark and full of terror, but it’s nice to see that the epic fantasy is literally changing lives.

