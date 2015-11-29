Tyson Fury Bafflingly Sings Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” After Handing Klitschko First Loss in 11 Years

Tyson Fury celebrated winning the heavyweight title by singing Aerosmith to his wife… badly pic.twitter.com/vgqnsKnvrp

Well, I never…. After handing Wladimir Klitschko his first loss in 11 years, the undefeated Tyson Fury decided to do what absolutely no one expected: he grabbed the mic and started serenading his wife to Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” The result was absolutely dumbfounding.

It’s truly impossible to know how to react to the whole ordeal. Every emotion comes to mind. It starts with, “My God, is he really singing this right now?!”, then migrates to “wait, did he just hit that note?” to “oof, that’s ugly,” then rounds the corner to “my lord, this is like taking razor blades to a chalkboard,” then, surprisingly ends up at, “I think this averages out to be OK?”

I suppose it doesn’t really matter what anyone thinks—Fury can do whatever he wants. The man just stripped the 39-year-old Ukranian heavyweight champion of four titles—the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts—in an unanimous victory, 115-112, 115-112, and 116-111. Now that someone has finally toppled Klistchko, it seems that Fury’s message is that there will be some changes under the new management. Let’s just hope he builds his repertoire before his next victory.

